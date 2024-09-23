Woman rescued after being trapped by a huge 13-foot python for hours

A woman was rescued from the clutches of a 13-foot python after being trapped in its grip for hours.

Pythons are capable of consuming prey much larger than themselves, including deer, alligators and cattle. Steve Irwin’s son got closer than most people would like with a near-miss to the face , while some tourists have opted to get dangerously near with a massage given by the deadly snake .

A 64-year-old woman in Thailand was recently rescued after a four-metre-long python coiled around her while she was in her home in Samut Prakan – a province south of Bangkok.

Arom Arunroj was bitten several times by the snake and its grip only tightened around her midsection as she struggled to get out of its grasp, local media reports.

She had been washing dishes at around 8.30pm when she felt the snake, which weighed around 20 kilograms, first bite her. She told Koha News: “I looked at it and it was a snake.”

Arunroj explained she tried to fight the snake off as she called for help but no one heard her. She said she even tried to grab its head several times but “it kept strangling me”.

Around two hours after her first encounter, a neighbour heard her faint cries for help and came to her aid.

“She had probably been strangled for a while because her skin was pale,” Sgt Maj Anusorn Wongmali Anusorn explained.

“It was a python, a big one. I saw a bite mark on her leg but knew there might be some elsewhere too.”

YouTube/Mail News

It took several rescuers over 30 minutes of intense effort to free Arunroj from the snake’s hold. As she was freed, the snake quickly retreated into the forest nearby as the welfare of Arunroj was the first priority.

Arunroj told Khaosod English: “I tried calling out to my neighbours and anyone nearby, but no one heard me. I thought I wouldn’t survive and would surely become the snake’s meal. In a final attempt, I shouted as loud as I could until someone passing by heard me and quickly called the police and rescue unit for help. I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings