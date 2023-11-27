Steve Irwin's son in nail-biting near-miss with python inches from biting face

Steve Irwin's son, Robert, has shared a nail-biting video clip from the moment he was almost bitten in the face by a huge python.

The 19-year-old has proven himself to be as fearless and kind-hearted towards animals as his dad, however, even he appeared shaken by the interaction.

Lying down next to the snake on the road, he greets it with a "Hey mate", before it lunges at him, narrowly missing his face.

"Man, you see how close that was to my face?! You would have felt that!", he said, before attempting to pick it up.

Not for the faint-hearted.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter