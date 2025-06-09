Woman shares theory that we never really die and it’s freaking people out

People on TikTok are freaking out after one woman suggested that we might not ever truly pass on - and that the world could have ended many times before without our knowledge.

Joli Moli, who goes by @joli.artist on the platform, is scaring people with a video she posted that claimed that we may never really die, but instead, our consciousness goes into an alternate reality.

In that alternate reality, we exist without the memories of the world we lived in prior, except for some details that don’t seem right.

Moli noted that if the theory of quantum immortality - which suggests that people never really die - is accurate, then humanity might have been ended many times by apocalyptic events similar to the asteroids “taking out the dinosaurs” 65 million years ago.

We would essentially have no recollection because our consciousness would endure it, and we’d awake in a parallel world where that hasn’t occurred.

And because we have a limited word count here, here’s a 13-minute explanation of quantum immortality that’s worth a watch:

“If the quantum immortality theory is correct, you’re just going to wake up in a parallel universe with no memory of the fact that you just survived an apocalyptic event,” Moli said in the video.

She also detailed that our only sort of inkling into understanding that there might be a parallel world would be through the “new Mandela effects,” a phenomenon where people remember major events differently from how history claims it went.

People in the comments found this discourse quite frightening and disturbing, as it may lean towards understanding that “we can’t escape.”



“The thought of never being able to actually die is extremely depressing, and it’s giving me a headache,” someone wrote.

”Bruh, I’m just done with this anxiety. My body [is] emotionally [and] physically TIREDDD,” another added.

A third commenter who is not really into conspiracies also suggested that they are “freaking out” about this idea.

“Ok, I’m actually kind of freaking out right now coz I’m not the conspiracy typa guy, but you’re like eerily making sense,” they said.

Others in the comments saw the positives of eternal life, with one saying that it brings them great comfort because they’ve lost people to “tragic deaths.”

And on the other hand, people also shared experiences of “dreams” that they’ve had about the “world ending,” which made them believe in this theory even more.

The Mandela effect is named after Nelson Mandela, the former South African president and activist for civil rights during Apartheid.

After his passing in 2013, many people believed that he had passed away in prison in the 1980s and even had “clear” memories of his funeral on the news.

With that, if you’ve ever awoken to find that things weren’t exactly as you remember them, maybe it means that you died in another universe and woke up in this one.

How spine-chilling.

This article was originally published on 12 October 2021.

