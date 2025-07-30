Even Kim Kardashian is hooked on this ‘mind-blowing’ new Netflix documentary

We love a Netflix true crime documentary, and if you were on the hunt for your next gripping watch, Kim Kardashian may just have the answer.

While we've recently been closely following the harrowing case of the Idaho murders, Netflix's latest documentary takes us all the way back to 1998 and the story of Amy Bradley, in Amy Bradley is Missing.

"This true-crime series investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family's tireless search for answers", the plot reads.

For those not familiar with her story, in March 1998, Virginia-born Amy Bradley vanished in the middle of the night while on board a cruise. Although it was initially thought she'd gone overboard, as pieces of the story came together, suspicion began to arise that she may well still be alive.

In 2005, the Bradley family even received an anonymous tip off which included a link to a website advertising sex workers in the Caribbean. One woman, named 'Jas', had an uncanny resemblance to Amy, and at the time, the FBI concluded that it was her, but took no further action.

By 2010, Amy was declared legally dead.

There's a still a section on the FBI's website offering money to anyone with information that helps solve the case.

She's described as being 5-feet-6-inches, and weighing 120 pounds, as well as having green eyes and short, brown hair.

28 years on, her family are still searching for answers: Did she leave by choice, or by force? And will they ever see their daughter again?

The documentary speaks to a whole host of people caught up in the mysterious tale, including family members and witnesses.

One person who may just help push the publicity of the case even further is Kim Kardashian, who recently shared an Instagram Story about the documentary, and dubbed the whole saga "mind-blowing".

"This doc is mind blowing. Must see Amy Bradley is Missing. We must find Amy! This is so scary @netflix", she posted, alongside a photo of her watching the documentary on TV.

Kardashian is known to have been inspired by highly-publicised criminal cases in the past, including the Menendez Brothers, whom she met off the back of their own highly-talked-about TV shows, and subsequently called for their release.

Now, she's got other people online talking about Amy Bradley's case too.

"Between #PoopCruise & #AmyBradleyIsMissing, I’m absolutely certain I will never step foot on a cruise ship. It’s RV life for me & that’s never changing", one person wrote.

"The saddest thing for me watching this documentary is there were so many chances for someone who said they saw Amy Bradley to do something and yet she was left behind again and again and again", another noted.

"I pray one day she gets back to her family", a third penned.

As of right now, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Amy's recovery, or information that leads to identification or arrest in association with the case.

