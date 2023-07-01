Father and son share red flags that caused them to turn down trip on Titanic sub

A father and son have shared the safety concerns they had about the doomed Titanic submersible, which made them turn down a chance to go on it.

Text messages show helicopter pilot Jay Bloom and his son Sean, were offered last minute discount price on tickets by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush to go on the sub which tragically imploded on the way to see Titanic wreckage, killing the five passengers on board.

They would have paid $150,000 per person as opposed to the $250,000 fee others paid but they decided not to go.

Here's why. Speaking to to CNN, Sean said: "One of the safety concerns I had before getting on was literally about the structural integrity of the submarine.

"Before we got on I saw a video of Stockton explaining how the submarine worked with the remote and everything like that. I saw a lot of red flags with it and it was only meant for five people.

"I just didn't think that it could survive going that low into the ocean so ultimately I ended up warning my dad about it and he ended up agreeing with me. When we tried to ask Stockton questions he kind of brushed it off a little bit so kind of red flags from the start."

His father Jay then said he got more worried was when Rush came to see him in Las Vegas and made the journey by flying in a "two seater experimental plane" he'd made himself.

Jay said that he and Sean were "haunted" by pictures of the people who took their places on the sub, father and son duo Shahzada and Suleman Dawood.

He said it was "really weird" to see the pictures of the father and son who died in the submersible because "one decision, [and] that would have been our picture".

