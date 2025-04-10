US president Donald Trump’s Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said he wants deportations to run like the delivery service Amazon Prime “but with human beings” - and people are furious.

Under Trump, deportations have ramped up since he took office, with innocent people being wrongly removed from the country and the revelation that Trump is exploring ways to “deport” legal US citizens .

Todd Lyons, who is currently in charge of ICE, said it is his dream for the agency to round up immigrants and transport them like Amazon does with parcels.

“We need to get better at treating this like a business,” Lyons said , adding he wants the deportation process to run “like [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings”.

He made the comments at the 2025 Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona on 8 April, where he also called the Alien Enemies Act – which has enabled ICE to deport people without due process – “amazing”.

Unsurprisingly, Lyons’ “dystopian” comments have sparked outrage.

“‘Prime, but with human beings’ is legitimately one of the most insanely depraved things I’ve ever heard. This administration is on another level of hatefulness,” someone wrote.

Another pointed out: “The political party who has spent 8 years screaming about human trafficking is now pitching ‘Amazon Prime, but for human beings’.”

Someone else wrote: “‘Prime but with human beings’ is one of the most ghoulish things I’ve read. Hell is not hot enough.”

One person said: “‘Like prime but with human beings’ is the most dystopian a** thing I’ve ever f**king heard.”

“‘Like Amazon Prime, but with human beings.’ That’s not immigration policy, it’s fascism with a tracking number. History shows us, when governments industrialize human removal, it ends in camps, graves, and shame. Pure Evil!” another commented.

Why not read…

Rock band slams the White House for the use of its song over video of shackled deportee

Woman loses her job after writing 'I hope Trump deports you' on receipt at Mexican restaurant

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings