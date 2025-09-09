Tucker Carlson is talking about gay people again in bizarre multiculturalism rant

Tucker Carlson can’t seem to stop talking about gay people again after trying to make a bizarre argument about “multiculturalism”.

Former Fox News host Carlson was fired by the network in April 2023 and since then has been going it alone, hosting a show on X/Twitter, launching his own podcast on which he has platformed a Holocaust denier , as well as making television appearances on various talk shows.

In one recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Carlson appeared to try and make an argument about multiculturalism, which once again came back to gay people.

“The gay thing, which was not a thing 40 years ago – ‘gay’ was a slur – all of a sudden becomes mandatory to worship at the alter of gayness, or whatever: trans stuff, sodomy, pride, all this stuff. That was not a thing 40 years ago.”

Carlson went on to claim that the increasing destigmatisation of the gay community was a culture change, and claimed that “you go to jail in your country [Britain]” if you “dissent” from it.

Morgan hit back, arguing, “I’m very glad I now live in a country where it’s perfectly legal to [be gay] … It’s not a culture. I buy people’s right to have their own sexuality”.

Carlson was bringing up the gay community again just days after suggesting he wanted to ask the former US Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg – an openly gay man since coming out in 2015 – “some very specific questions about gay sex”.

“I’ve always wanted to interview him,” Carlson said on his podcast The Tucker Carlson Show. “He’s never agreed to an interview but I’m going to ask him like some very specific questions about gay sex and see if he can even answer. I doubt he even knows.”

