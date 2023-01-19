Finn Wolfhard snapping his fingers has become TikTok's latest meme template

Finn Wolfhard has become an unexpected meme template on TikTok.

The 20-year-old actor is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and is also a member of a band called The Aubreys.

While the young star can sing and act, he can now add his new meme status to his CV after a clip of him walking forward snapping his fingers and giving a satisfied smirk and nod went viral as people used it to note how certain things have suddenly changed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



During these TikTok's Wolfhard is green screened into different scenes while a sped-up version of Timbaland's 2007 song "Give It to Me" is played.

It's unclear where the original clip of Wolfhard originated but according to the Know Your Meme website, it appears to have been taken around 2019 during season three of Stranger Thingssince the outfit the actor is in appears on the show.

The first meme appears to be made by @ur_kitty_.0 on January 13 who edited Wolfhard over a Romanian flag and when the actor snapped his fingers, the background was changed to a UK flag.

For the caption, it read: "Me after getting a higher grade than my normal language," and received over 418,000 views.

From fashion to dating, as well as technology to flags, the meme has since proven to be entertainingly versatile.

Here are some of our favourites from the trend:

When Apple one day decided to completely change the iPhone's design - 2.7m views



@josephpostingstuff Big change #apple #ios #change #old #vs #new #finnwolfhard #strangerthings

One person wrote: "That update was a major moment in history."

"Do y’all remember photo booth?" another person asked.

Someone else added: "It was a cultural reset."





The moment skinny jeans were replaced by baggy jeans as the fashion trend - 2.7m views





One person wrote: "2019 was skinny jeans, 2020 was mom jeans, 2021 was wide jeans and 2022-2023 is flared/bootcut."

"Don’t forget 2017-2019 mom jeans transition period," another person said.

Someone else added: "Mom jeans were the gateway."





Commentary on UK housing - 1.6m views









One person wrote: "It angers me so much because the houses all look the same as well."

"It’s so sad," another person said.

Someone else added: "Tbf [to be fair] we are in a housing crisis..."





Dating apps - 660,000 views





@mikerowefanacc red flag I know #CapCut #hinge #daddyissues #finnwolfhard #finnwolfhardmeme #finnwolfhardsnap #funny

One person wrote: "It went from hinge to totally unHINGED."

"*unchecks dealbreaker*" another person said.

Someone else commented: "So we’re all living the same life?!"





Dad making a mess after cooking in the kitchen - 2.8m views





@jakefresca All of that for some ramen 😭 #fyp #foryoupage #4u #finnwolfhard #relatable

One person said: "After they leave the restroom too."

"Honestly, my dad can cook one egg and the kitchen is a disaster after," another person wrote.

Someone else replied: "And they ask everyone to clean it but them."

France changing the colour of their flag in 2020 - 13.2m views





@chipchapcherry “very political desicion” it looks better tho #CapCut #france #europe #flag #flags #france🇫🇷 #franceflag #emmanuelmacron #macron #eu #2020 #napoleon #frenchrevolution





One person wrote: "From france to 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞."

"France in their emo phase," another person said.

Someone else added: "France was bored in quarantine."





Harry Potter - 1.9m views

@ryanreynoldsisntcanadian letting the slytherins believe they’ve won…again🥰 #hptok #hptiktok #harrypotter #maraudersera #marauderstok #slytherin🐍 #slytherin #gryffindor🦁 #gryffindor #hogwartshouses #dumbledore #albusdumbledore #hermionegranger #ronweasley #nevillelongbottom #dracomalfoy #dracotok #blaisezabini #lorenzoberkshire #mattheoriddle #theodorenott #jamespotter #siriusblack #remuslupin #peterpettigrew #regulusblack #bartycrouchjr #evanrosier #marymacdonald #dorcasmeadowes #lilyevans #marlenemckinnon #pansyparkinson #narcissamalfoy #bellatrixlestrange #voldemort #sorcerersstone #shift #shifting #shiftingrealities #shifttok

One person wrote: "'Yes well done slytherin well done slytherin- HOWEVER'."

"'50+ points because harry said hello to me,'" another person said.

Someone else commented: "Harry: *breathes* Dumbledore: '9239484738283 POINTS TO GRYFFINDOR.'"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.