Couple's honeymoon flight 'ruined' by passenger's 'smelly feet'

A couple's honeymoon flight ended up pretty unpleasant - thanks to a passenger's smelly feet.

Posting on TikTok, Hannah blogged her flight from Heathrow to the Maldives and while her and her new husband Charlie had a nice time eating and drinking in the airport, things got stinky quickly.

After she sat in her premium economy seat she was excited to receive a blanket and orange juice and marvelled over the leg room.

But this is when her journey took a turn for the worse.

“This lady over here has just taken her shoes off. We’ve not even taken off yet,” Hannah said in voiceover of the clip, while filming the unknown woman in the aisle next to her. “And her feet are so smelly. It smells so bad. We’ve got 10 hours.”

Despite that difficulty, she still enjoyed some more good food and drink and said paying for premium economy seats was worth it on a long-haul flight.

But people in the comments sympathised with the woman's plight on the flight.

“Oh man, smelly feet is a no no,” one user wrote.

“You should have told the lady to put her shoes back on,” another said.

“People that take their shoes off and have smelly feet on a plane should go to jail immediately,” a third added.

