Despite being based in Romania, Andrew Tate is setting out his ambitions to become UK prime minister, including establishing his own political party called the ‘Bruv Party’, short for ‘Britain Restoring Underlying Values’ – yes, really.

It already hit a pretty embarrassing snag not long after having its official Twitter/X account set up, as the social media platform thought something was wrong about it and temporarily suspended it.

The party is also facing criticism over its data policies, and the lack of detail about exactly where and what data is being collected, and by whom – which poses problems in terms of data protection laws.

Tate has said the party “will restore the once-Great Britain”, and has committed to step down as prime minister – if he even reaches that point – if his policies haven’t been actioned “within 45 days of power”.

And if you think all of this is wild, we’ve rounded up seven of the Bruv Party’s most extreme, weirdest and alarming policies which have been put forward by Tate below.

BBC Punishment

On knife crime, Tate outlines Bruv’s “zero tolerance, maximum deterrence” policy with pretty dystopian plans for a new BBC channel called ‘BBC Punishment’.

“A 24/7 live broadcast of knife crime offenders serving solitary confinement. No redemption arcs. No second chances.

“Just the cold, hard reality of a life wasted in a concrete cell.

“Imagine a 15-year-old boy, tempted to pick up a blade, turning on the TV and seeing a man grow old and die alone. That’s not cruelty – it’s deterrence. And it will save lives,” the document reads.

He also wants to ‘strip down’ the BBC and make it “get its topics from X”.

Illegal migration to “fall to zero enforced by the Royal Navy”

We have already seen Nigel Farage pick a fight with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) over doing the morally responsible thing and saving migrants at risk of drowning at sea, and now Tate has voiced his opinion on the issue in Bruv’s policy on immigration.

It reads: “We have no obligation to save you from that boat no matter how rough the sea. You shouldn’t be on the boat in the first place. You have no rights to our land.

“Illegal immigration will fall to zero enforced by the Royal Navy. Do not come to our isle. Do not risk it. We do not offer salvation.”

Banning “LGBTQ+ propaganda” from schools

In a move which would effectively see the return of Section 28 – Margaret Thatcher’s infamous measure within the Local Government Act of 1988 which banned schools from ‘promoting homosexuality’ – Tate has said the Bruv party would ban “all LGBTQ+ propaganda” from schools.

The charter’s section on “protecting our children” reads: “Classrooms will no longer be battlegrounds for ideological warfare. Instead, we will promote traditional family values – respect, responsibility, and the importance of strong family bonds.”

Tate also wants to bring back boxing and wrestling in schools, too, as part of “restoring masculinity and strength” as “the foundation of a thriving nation”.

“English signage, flags and traditional architecture” in every British street

Outlining his plans for “reclaiming British culture and identity”, Tate writes: “Our streets no longer reflect the country we know and love.”

He wants to “appoint a Minister for British Culture to celebrate and preserve our history” (even though there is already a whole government department dedicated to culture, Andrew), “replace modern ‘art’ with statues and monuments honouring British heroes” and cap “non-British residents” at 10 per cent of the population for the purpose of maintaining “cultural balance” – whatever that means.

He also says he wants to “ensure every street in Britain feels British – with English signage, flags and traditional architecture”.

Cutting foreign aid spending to zero

Forget helping Ukraine fight back against Russia’s invasion, as the Bruv Party has declared it wants to see “no more foreign aid” and “no more foreign wars”.

It says: “Foreign aid spending will be cut to zero. Every single pound will be reinvested into rebuilding Britain – modernising schools, repairing facilities, and ensuring every child learns in an environment that inspires success.

“There is no justification for sending men, weapons, or resources to foreign wars when Britain is under siege at home.”

“Weekly referendums”

In news which will no doubt make Brenda from Bristol have heart palpitations, Tate wants weekly referendums “on the issues that matter most”, using ‘blockchain’ technology which we already see in cryptocurrency to securely log records of transactions.

‘Daddy’

We hate what we just typed, but Tate wants to follow in the footsteps of Elon Musk in creating an actual government department with a ridiculous name (the Twitter owner’s set to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency or ‘Doge’ with Vivek Ramaswamy).

Tate’s version for the UK would be the Department of Assistance and Development for Domestic Youth – or ‘Daddy’ for short.

We may have just thrown up in our mouth a little bit.

Tate says the department would aim to “support the youth in the UK through aid, education, and development programmes”.

Fortunately, Tate is a long way away from being in a position to enact these policies as prime minister, given he’d need to have at least 326 MPs following a general election, and as it stands, the controversial influencer appears to be the only individual associated with Bruv.

