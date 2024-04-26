Eddie Hall smashes UFC record for strongest punch

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall has smashed the record for the world's hardest punch.

The Brit beat Brazilian UFC fighter Alex Pereira's record after he recently surpassed that of Francis Ngannou, a man who put world champion heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury on the canvas.

The record was broken as UFCs Performance Institute (PI) in Las Vegas.

It has a high-tech machine, called the 'PowerKube', which measures the force of a hit in units and calculates a score based on a number of factors including strength and speed.

Hall recorded a score of 208,901.

To put that into perspective, Pereira recently hit 191,796 whereas Ngannou's score was 129,161; Hall's score is almost 80,000 more than that.

In a video shared on social media, the first effort in the video shows Hall hitting a score of 168,339 - but he's just warming up.

He then goes again mere seconds later to land the record score.

Hall, 36, then raises his arms triumphantly as others in the background have their hands on their heads in utter disbelief at what they have just seen.

Hall won the title of World's Strongest Man in 2017 and retired from competing a year after that.

He has since been involved in boxing, losing in a super-heavyweight exhibition against rival Hafthor Bjornsson, and was supposed to make his MMA debut in February 2024.

Hall was due to fight Mitchell Hooper, the 2023 World's Strongest Man winner, but the event was postponed.

