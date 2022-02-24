Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine, launching a “full-scale invasion” last night.

Thursday morning saw Russian armoured vehicles travel over the border force checkpoints while explosions were reported in the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and Kiev.

The world has been left shocked by the actions of Russia, with politicians, journalists and people reacting with great sadness.

The citizens of Ukraine have also made their voices heard, with celebrities from the nation taking to Twitter to share messages of unity in the face of Russian aggression.

Former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko posted a message on social media, writing: “The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for #Ukraine but the whole world. Let history be a lesson to not be repeated.”

His brother Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv and also a former professional boxer, also appeared in a joint video appeal.

In the English version, Wladimir said: “I’m calling to all international partners to observe this tragedy that is happening nowadays in Ukraine.

“And this senseless war that is not going to have any winners, but losers. I just want to tell you we must stay united against this aggression, against Russian aggression.

“Don’t let it continue happening in Ukraine, don’t let it happen in Europe and eventually in the world. United we are strong, support Ukraine, thank you.”

Tennis player Elina Svitolina posted a video on Twitter stating, “I am proud to be Ukrainian. Let us unite in this extremely difficult time for the sake of peace and the future of our state. Glory to Ukraine.

Andriy Shevchenko, who is the former manager of the Ukraine national team and a previous candidate for the country's Social Democratic Party, also released a statement following the invasion.

“Ukraine is my motherland! I have always been proud of my people and my country! We have gone through many difficult times, and over the past 30 years we have formed as a nation!” he said.

"A nation of sincere, hard-working and freedom-loving citizens! This is our most important asset!"

