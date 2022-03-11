According to betting odds, Ukraine is the favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest with an estimated 31 per cent chance of taking the top spot.

A site aggregating the data from multiple betting sites has Ukraine with the lowest odds as many expect them to win.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just over two weeks ago, Europe and the rest of the world have come out in support of the country.

EU nations have offered fleeing Ukrainian civilians the right to live and work there for up the three years and many individuals in safe European countries have taken strangers into their homes. Meanwhile, the UK government has sanctioned over 400 Russians with close links to the Kremlin.

Russia is banned from entering into this year’s Eurovision after a U-turn decision from the organisers.

However, Ukraine’s act Kalush Orchestra will perform their entry, Stefania.

Kalush Orchestra - Stefania - Ukraine 🇺🇦 - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2022 www.youtube.com

The final of Eurovision will be broadcast from the host city Turin on 14 May 2022 after Italy’s win last year.

If Ukraine should win, journalist Joshua Zitser questioned whether the war-torn nation would be in a position to host it next year.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He tweeted: “In the grand scheme of things, this is insignificant but... what happens if Ukraine does win?

“Presumably, it won't be in the position to host it next year. Can it hand it over to another host? Is there any precedent for this?”

Eurovision does have contingency plans should a winning nation find itself unable to host.

Despite the competition aiming to be non-political, history has shown that voting has often been influenced by current events. With the world showing its support for Ukraine and its people, it is no wonder the country is tipped to win.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.