A clip of Ukrainian soldiers getting married on the front lines of war has gone viral on social media.

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a couple was able to find a moment of joy as two Ukrainian soldiers were married on the streets of Kyiv surrounded by their comrades.

Despite the horrific situation, the pair were able to have a small wedding ceremony complete with flowers and a veil for the bride.

The clip of their impromptu wedding was shared by German war journalist Paul Ronzheimer who is reporting for BILD-Zeitung from within Kyiv.

It has been viewed over 1.7 million times and shows the couple dressed in camouflage clothing and surrounded by other soldiers, one of which serenades the newlyweds.

Ronzheimer captioned the video: “This couple, Lesya and Valeriy, just got married next to the frontline in Kyiv. They are with the territorial defense.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to Politico, Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Force is a military branch of civilian reservists who are doing their best to fight back against the Russian invasion.

Over 1.5 million people have been forced to flee from their homes while others remain in Ukraine seeking safety in bomb shelters.



Eight civilians were reportedly killed while trying to flee the Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

Despite an agreed ceasefire meant to give civilians the opportunity to flee safely, Putin is accused of continuing to shell those trying to evacuate.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.