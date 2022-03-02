Dan Walker had to apologise to viewers on BBC Breakfast after Ukrainian singer Maria Burmaka directed some strong words Russian towards president Vladimir Putin, telling him: “F**k you.”

As the Russian invasion in Ukraine continues, the singer who is based in the centre of Kyiv has been singing the Ukrainian national anthem from the window.

Burmaka told BBC Breakfast why it is important for her to do this, she said: "The Ukrainian anthem is very important for all Ukrainians and I’m a musician and I decided to take my amplifier and open the window and sing to the districts

“My building is on one of the hills and all districts hear this anthem.”

She then went on to describe how she could see from her building Russian forces bombing the Holocaust memorial in the city and has been taking cover in a "cold and scary" parking garage underneath her building.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I cry and don’t want anybody to see that I cry because I have to be strong, but this is fascism," Burmaka said.

“I ask all overlords to help us and support us, you have to know what horror is here.”

When asked if she has considered fleeing the city, the singer remained defiant - "I am staying here now, I want to stay here, many people go out of Ukraine but…I will not run from my native city, this is my home and I want to be here in the heart of Kyiv and sing for my people and maybe I will sing my national anthem again from this window.”

Ukrainian singer Maria Burmaka appeared on BBC Breakfast from her apartment in the heart of Kyiv BBC Breakfast

Burmaka then made her feelings about the Russian president abundantly clear and in a pointed message, she directly addressed him: "I want to say to Putin, you’re a murderer, you’re an aggressor, Ukraine was never against Russia."

That's when the singer went one step further and added: "Like our soldiers say: ‘F*** you."

Of course, given the f-word being used before the watershed at 9am Walker had to quickly jump in to apologise to viewers for Burmaka's language.

"I really understand the depth of feeling but I have to apologise to our viewers for the language there.”

He added: “Apologies for the language there but I’m sure watching this morning you understand how strong Maria’s feelings are and so many people in Ukraine trying to defend themselves and protect their families and look after their country.”

Viewers took Twitter took support Brumaka's choice words for the Russian president.

https://twitter.com/DonaldCMacleod/status/1498949289703313413

Twitter/DonaldCMacleod





https://twitter.com/ClaireJ_Morris/status/1498948063779594241

Twitter/ClaireJ_Morris





https://twitter.com/flash_ahhhhh/status/1498949472545615876

Twitter/flash_ahhhhh













Twitter/99_redballoonz













Twitter/AnnSarjeant

Later on, the BBC Breakfast presenter addressed the matter on Twitter and wrote: "What a treat to talk to Maria Burmaka on #BBCBreakfast live from Kyiv this morning.

"I had to apologise for the language at the end but that doesn’t mean you can’t empathise and understand the depth of feeling and I think 99% of people get that. Thank you for all the messages."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.