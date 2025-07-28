As the United States' national debt soars to an eye-watering $36 trillion, a little-known campaign encouraging Americans to chip in via PayPal and Venmo is suddenly capturing public attention.

While the concept has flown under the radar for some time, more people online are now discovering this unconventional effort to tackle the nation's staggering financial burden, one small contribution at a time.

Earlier this week, one X/Twitter user sparked a viral conversation by sharing a screenshot of the unusual campaign, writing: "You can Venmo the United States to help pay off the national debt."

And it's legit. Over on pay.gov, people can donate using PayPal, credit or debit cards, or bank accounts. Donations can also be made by sending a cheque by post.

Alongside its 'gifts to reduce the public debt,' pay.gov offers various other donation options, including for the US government and several healthcare organisations across America.

Inevitably, Jack’s revelation racked up approximately seven million views and was soon flooded with responses from baffled netizens.

One quizzed: "The people have to pay back the debt that they were put in unwillingly?"

Another was left scratching their head, adding: "Why would anyone do that? It's not my debt, nor will it be paid in the next lifetime, a 100 years later. It's a meaningless number."

A third quipped: "This is like universities asking for donations after they charge you an exorbitant amount for tuition."

Meanwhile, one took it in good humour, adding: "I once sent 10 dollars for the giggles."

So if you’ve got some spare change lying around, maybe skip your next coffee and Venmo the US Treasury instead — because apparently, even the national debt is taking donations now. Or maybe just hold onto your cash.

