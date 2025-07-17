Donald Trump has been accused of trying to ‘distract’ from the Epstein Files fallout by pushing for a new Coca-Cola recipe in the US – and judging by social media reaction, it’s not working.

The president is currently pushing for the beverage company to use real cane sugar, saying, “It’s just better.”

Trump announced on Truth Social on Wednesday, “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”

Cane sugar is used by Coca-Cola in countries like Mexico, but in the US the company uses high-fructose corn syrup.

In a statement, a Coca-Cola representative said: “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon.”

Trump recently doubled down on calling the Epstein Files a 'hoax' created by Democrats - despite the fact that the Trump administration vowed to release files on multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump also recently claimed that Barack Obama and former FBI Director James Comey “made up” the Epstein files – and it’s got everyone asking ‘how stupid’ he thinks his supporters are .

The move to change the Coca Cola recipe has been criticised by many on social media and accused Trump of blatantly trying to distract from the fallout.

Reacting to Trump’s Coca Cola post, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X Wednesday: “Oh thank god! I’ve totally forgotten about the Epstein files now!”

Commentator and Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote that Trump was "so desperate to change the subject off Epstein".

Another jokingly wrote: "Wow cane sugar!! I've totally forgot about the Epstein files now!!"

Popular account WuTang is for the Children posted: "MAGA: We want Epstein files."

"Trump: Best I can do is cane sugar coke."

