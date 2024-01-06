Valentine's Day Stanley cups are going for double the price on eBay

There has been a huge demand for Stanley’s limited edition Valentine's Day-themed insulated cups - so much so, that the products are now being listed on eBay for double their retail price.

The Target-exclusive 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers come in the colours Cosmo Pink and Target Red for the Galentine's collection in collaboration with coffee chain Starbucks.

Stanley cups have been the latest craze and are on the top of people's (both young and old) Christmas lists and thanks to social media the cups have become the it product to own.

A clip recently went viral which showed how shoppers swarmed Target stores and even "trampled" on each other to get their hands on Valentine's Day-themed cups.

In terms of pricing, the cup retails for anywhere between $20 and $45 depending on size - however, people are reselling the cups on eBay and have dramatically increased the cost to over $100.

Some examples of the Stanley Valentine's Day cups being listed for over $100 eBay

This Stanley cup collection now has an average resale price of $126 on the platform, with a price premium of 280 per cent, according to StockX.

Both the collaboration and drop are reminiscent of the marketing strategies fashion brands use such as Crocs, Adidas and Telfar.

Stanley’s CMO Terence Reilly, who previously headed up Crocs, is the mastermind launching the cups in a rainbow of colours and releasing them in limited drops to enjoy the same type of fanfare that we see for new trainers.

Rachel Makar, Senior Merchandising Director, StockX said:"The ‘tumbler mania’ trend reached new heights following the release of the Stanley x Starbucks collaboration. In order to create buzz, Stanley has chosen to use the scarcity model normally used by streetwear and sneaker brands to create hype around their product release.

“We would have never thought people would be queuing for the cup - but if you combine it with the wider ‘#WaterTok’ trend seen on social media, the result is a viral, hit product in the making.

"StockX provides access to products that are otherwise hard to find, and from what we’ve seen, Stanley cups are now on the hit list of today’s current culture consumer.”

