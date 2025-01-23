A surgeon performed a vasectomy on himself and posted the video on Instagram

A Taiwanese plastic surgeon gave himself a vasectomy and posted the footage on his Instagram account.

When it comes to birth control , plenty of the time the responsibility falls on women. However, one surgeon in Taiwan decided to ease that burden for his wife by giving the gift of a vasectomy .

In a video on his Instagram, Dr. Chen Wei-Nong explained that he and his wife have three children and his wife didn’t want to have any more.

So, taking DIY quite literally, the plastic surgeon decided to record as he did the operation on himself.

The surgical procedure cuts off the supply of sperm and is performed by cutting and sealing the tubes that carry it.

In the clip on Instagram, which has been viewed over 2.2 million times, Dr Wei-Nong outlined the 11 steps involved, including administering local anaesthesia.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The surgeon admitted he was a bit nervous to do the surgery, but went ahead with it.

In the video, he could be seen sitting up in a hospital bed, wearing a surgical gown, mask and hat, as he talked through what he was doing.

He went about cutting his vas deferens (the tube that carries sperm) and admitted it was a very sore and very strange feeling.

After everything was successfully snipped, the surgeon then stitched up his own wound. In a follow-up, he said it was a bit uncomfortable afterwards but he felt better the next day.

Dr Wei-Nong told people not to try it at home and advised them to visit a qualified urologist if they are interested in having a vasectomy.

