A woman has sparked a debate online after giving her husband a homemade vasectomy gift basket.

Natalie Chard, from Cornwall, UK, took to her TikTok to hilariously show herself making a care package for her husband, Mike, following his procedure.

"Our baby-making days are over," she captioned the video.

It highlighted funny gifts and sweets, including briefs labelled, "briefs for your grief," Jellie Babies marked "no more babies," orange juice labeled "all juice, no seeds," and eggs labelled "you can't fertilise these eggs."

The basket also had a card with the phrase "Snip, Snip, Hooray" written.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@nataliechard Our baby making days are over! #FilmTeyvatIslands #vasectomycarepackage #viral #fyp #foryoupage @Michael Chard

Many people thought the basket was hysterical, with other women praising Chard's comedic view and men hoping to get something like this should they decide to do the procedure in the future.

"I love this idea, and any guy I know would find this absolutely hilarious after the snip," one wrote.

"If I don't get a care package like that, I'm going to be really disappointed," another added.

A third wrote: "Damn, I wish I thought of this."

Others weren't too fond of the video. But, Chard didn't hesitate to clarify things in the comments section.

"I hope it was his choice and not him being forced?" one added, which caused Chard to write: "I dragged him in kicking and screaming; of course, he didn't get a choice."

She also took a moment to express her love for her husband and wanted to "treat" him.

"I love my husband and wanted to treat him, not like I asked you lot to get one; I didn't even ask him! It's his choice; I wanted more kids," Chard clarified.

There has been a spike in US men seeking out vasectomies following last month's Supreme Court decision to overturnRoe v. Wade.

Newsweek also reported that a week after Roe was overturned, Google searches for female sterilisation also rose.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

