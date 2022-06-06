The experienced BBC News reader Victoria Derbyshire had a little bit of a nightmare on live television this morning while she was reporting on the confidence vote against Boris Johnson.

Derbyshire, who was outside Parliament on College Green, had just finished talking to the Work and Pensions minister Thérèse Coffey, who had been holding an umbrella for the journalist.

Almost immediately after concluding the interview, the well known, anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray chimed in with a jibe at Coffey about universal credit.

Derbyshire noted: "So, that's Steve who you may actually remember through the whole Brexit referendum. Steve was a regular feature down here at College Green and I think me and Steve are on good relations so hopefully he won't be too loud."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She then attempts to read something on her phone but appears to drop it before struggling to open it with the pin code. "Oh my gosh, I can't remember my pin code. So annoying."

One of her colleagues then arrives to relieve her of this embarrassing situation and holds the umbrella while she deals with her phone.

Derbyshire is no stranger to providing us with great moments, such as the time she was late to her spot after failing to get her shoes on in time.

Nothing like live TV, aye?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.