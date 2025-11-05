Wallace and Gromit to star in Barbour Christmas advert

Wallace and Gromit are to star in the Christmas advert for clothing brand Barbour.

The advert will see viewers introduced to Wallace’s latest invention, the Gift-o-matic, a robot designed to gift wrap, unwrap, and even pull a celebratory cracker.

In true Wallace and Gromit fashion, things take an unexpected turn, with the robot unwrapping Wallace himself, and he is left with only his scarf covering his modesty.

The robot is wrapped in Barber’s new festive Winterberry tartan, with the brand also producing a limited edition run of re-loved wax jackets inspired by Wallace and Gromit, with all proceeds donated to Oxfam.

The advert was produced by Aardman’s skilled team in their signature stop-motion style, and follows last year’s collaboration featuring Shaun The Sheep.

Paul Wilkinson, Barbour Group’s deputy managing director, said: “We are excited to be continuing our partnership with Aardman for another year. A brand, like Barbour, that is renowned for its heritage, nostalgia, craftsmanship and meticulous detail.

“This year’s film brings a light-hearted charm to Barbour’s original and authentic tartans, including the classic tartan scarf and the exclusive reimagined Winterbury tartan wrapping Wallace’s ingenious Gift-o-matic.

“Whilst rooted in our British heritage, the story’s themes of generosity and togetherness resonate far beyond the UK, reflecting the universal spirit of the season.”

Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park, said: “Wallace and Gromit have always embodied warmth, eccentricity and quintessential British charm, which makes them a wonderful fit for Barbour’s Christmas storytelling.

“The Gift-o-matic is a classic Wallace invention – brilliant, but with a few hiccups – and we’re delighted to share this playful, festive tale with audiences this year, in hope that the love, craft, warmth and humour bring big smiles this Christmas.”