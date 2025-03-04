A figure skater who lost both of his parents in the Washington DC plane crash broke down in tears after giving an emotional tribute.

On 29 January, 67 people were killed when an American Airlines jet collided in mid-air with a military Black Hawk helicopter. 28 of those onboard the plane were part of the figure skating community.

Maxim Naumov, 23, lost both of his parents, former figure skating World Champions Evgenia “Zhenya” Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, in the plane crash.

He was among several who honoured their lost loved ones at the emotional Legacy on Ice benefit in Washington DC, on Sunday (2 March). The sold-out memorial event was set up to help raise money for the victims' families and the first responders.

Ahead of his routine, Naumov skated onto the ice holding two white roses and placed them on a table of tributes before his performance began. At the end, he dropped to his knees in the centre of the ice and sobbed while the crowd applauded.

“I think this is some of the most important skating in history,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote: “A performance that will stay with me for a very long time, I can not even begin to imagine the unbelievable strength it took him to perform.”

Someone else said: “The strength of the human spirit is on display here this afternoon.”

Isabella Aparicio, who lost her father and 14-year-old brother in the crash, performed to a recording of her father playing Pachelbel’s Canon in D.

After the crash, US president Donald Trump was widely criticised for his response, meanwhile, a pilot went viral for his comforting words to passengers who were nervous about flying following the incident.

