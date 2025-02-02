Pilot's comforting words to passengers go viral following DC plane crash

An American Airlines pilot received widespread praise on TikTok after he gave a comforting message to passengers that they'll safely reach their destination, to assure anxious travellers days after the Washington DC plane crash tragedy.

In the viral clip posted by Leighton Dixon (@leighterhaters) who was travelling on the American Airlines Flight 1044 from Jacksonville International Airport to Miami on January 30, the pilot can be heard reassuring everyone on board the flight.

“You may be fearful about flying, and that’s certainly understandable,” Captain Jeffrey Collins said..

“But just please know that my first officer and our flight attendants and myself, place your safety and responsibility of carrying you to Miami to your families, your vacations, your meetings at the highest level.”

He added: "I have no higher calling than carefully, professionally transporting you today. So with that, relax and enjoy the beautiful evening that we get to fly in. We’ll be underway shortly. Welcome aboard.”

Dixon wrote on the video how the pilot "just said the exact words that I (and everyone else) needed to hear".

This comes after 67 people on board an American Airlines jet were killed on January 29 when the plane - travelling from Wichita, Kanas to Reagan National Airport - collided mid-air with a Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington DC.





@leighterhaters Life is short, hug your people ❤️ whoever is the pilot on AA1044 to MIA, i love you #unitedbywings #americanairlines #blackhawk #crash75 #planecrash #aviation #flightcrew #flightattendant

The pilot's calming words have gone viral on TikTok, and have received over 11.1M views, 1.8M likes and thousands of comments from people applauding the pilot for reassuring his passengers.

One person wrote: 'I have no higher calling' immediately started bawling".

"He said what the people needed to hear," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "It’s like he felt the fear.. i’m glad he spoke up about it".

"That is so kind of him knowing his heart is probably heavier than it’s ever been," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, tributes pour in after 'heartbreaking' Washington DC plane crash and a pilot surprises passengers with thoughtful gesture after long flight delay.

