People are in shock after a commercial passenger plane and a military helicopter collided in mid-air in Washington DC close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Dozens of people are feared dead after an American Airlines passenger jet arriving from Kansas, with 64 people on board, and a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk army helicopter, with three soldiers onboard, came into contact over the Potomac River and appeared to burst into flames at 8.47pm local time (1.47am UK time).

A large-scale search and rescue operation is underway with 300 responders involved. US media reports 19 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River. It is not yet known if there are any survivors.

The mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, said: “Our fire department, are executing a rescue operation in the Potomac River. Firefighters are working diligently in dark and cold conditions.”

Thoughts and prayers have been pouring in for those involved in the tragic incident.

Bowser wrote in a post on X/Twitter: “As we continue to pray for all involved, we are grateful for the efforts of our first responders during this tragic event.”

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci wrote: “Absolutely speechless. I selected this apartment so I could watch the planes take off and land every night; never imagined I’d look out the window to see this.

“Praying for the folks onboard American Airlines Flight 5342. I’m so sorry I can’t string together a better sentence.”

Nancy Pelosi wrote: “As we learn more about the horrifying aircraft collision at Reagan National Airport, my prayers are with the souls onboard, their loved ones and the first responders.

“May God be with all those impacted by this heartbreaking accident.”

Political influencer and commentator Harry Sisson wrote: “Keeping everyone involved in the tragic plane crash in Washington DC tonight in my thoughts. Just horrible. Hoping everyone is ok.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Shocking reports from Washington, D.C., as an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter collided in midair.

“Our condolences to the victims' families and loved ones. We can see how the first responders show exceptional dedication during the search-and-rescue operation.

“Our words of support go out to President Trump and the American people during this tragic time.”

Vice President JD Vance wrote: “Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best.”

US President Donald Trump took to his platform Truth Social to speculate on what may have happened.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn.”

He continued: “Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings