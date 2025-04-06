What is 'bed rotting' and is it harmful?

The term 'bed rotting' has taken off on TikTok, with videos surrounding the trend now surpassing 130 million views. It’s becoming one of the latest sleep-related crazes, sparking conversations about how we approach rest and relaxation.

Dr Deborah Lee, a sleep expert working with Bed Factory Direct, explains that ‘bed rotting’ refers to the act of spending prolonged periods in bed, often avoiding responsibilities, and engaging in activities like scrolling through TikTok or binge-watching TV shows without much else.

While the term itself carries negative connotations, with ‘rotting’ suggesting something harmful, Dr Lee examines whether the practice is really as damaging as it’s often portrayed. She suggests that, in fact, the trend might not be as harmful as many think, and there could be more to the idea of taking time to rest and disconnect.

“Bed rotting can be positive if it’s done as a genuine stance of needing to recover and rest, however, the term ‘rotting’ does have a negative impact," she explains. "Perhaps renaming it as ‘intentional rest’ will put a bit more of a positive spin on this rather than the use of the term ‘to rot’ – it shifts the focus from being lazy and unproductive to purposeful relaxation, which we all need to get over our busy modern-day lives."

However, Dr Lee also discusses why some people who take up ‘bed rotting’ are actually doing it for the wrong reasons.

“Those who ‘bed rot’ are often ignoring their day-to-day activity, which can seem overwhelming. A lot of people are physically and emotionally overwhelmed with trying to balance everyday life," she shares.

"Some people will take to ‘bed rotting’ to avoid real-life work, but in reality, the to-do list will still be there when they finally take themselves out of bed. It’s very much an ‘ignorance is bliss’ approach to important admin tasks."

iStock

To avoid ‘bed rotting’ for long periods of time, Dr Lee has put together five steps on how to get yourself out of bed in the morning and avoid the slump:

Breakfast is key

“It might be easy to just grab a breakfast bar or put some bread in the toaster, but a breakfast that is rich in both carbohydrates and protein should make you feel more alert quickly, and should avoid you getting back into bed.

"Avoiding sugar in the mornings is a great way to feel more alert.”

Morning Exercise

“There aren’t many people who wake up in the morning and get excited by the thought of morning exercise. However, research has shown that doing a 30-minute workout with a medium effort will help you wake up a lot quicker than if you weren’t to reduce sleepiness. Doing some morning steps will help you stay out of the bedroom later on in the day."

Light up the room

"When your eyes see light in the morning, it gives signals to your brain that it’s time to wake up. If you have blackout curtains, then this can be really confusing for the mind and you’ll naturally want to stay in bed for long periods of time.

"Invest in a night lamp so that you can put it on first thing in the morning. However, if you can utilise natural light by opening the curtains and getting outside as soon as possible then that’s a better option."

