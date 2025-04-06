Is it silent cheating? Expert uncovers the subtle signs of betrayal

In an age where relationships are increasingly scrutinised, both in real life and on social media, the complexities of trust, loyalty, and intimacy are more intricate than ever. While the term "cheating" is often associated with physical infidelity, a relationship expert has recently shed light on a growing and worrying phenomenon she refers to as "silent cheating."

This form of betrayal, she explains, is more subtle and less overt than traditional infidelity, yet it can be just as damaging to relationships.

In the viral clip by content creator @beyondthebruise, she shared: "Spoiler alert: Silent cheating is still cheating."

"You won’t find evidence, you won’t see texts, but you know that something is going on. That’s how silent cheating works," she continued. "Now, granted, this isn’t just exclusive to narcissists, but if you’ve ever dated one, you know how common this is so let’s break down some of the ways that you might see silent cheating in your relationship."





@beyondthebruise silent cheating is still cheating? #narctok #BreakTheSilence #narcissist #DVAM

In the video, the TikToker suggested the first sign is if your partner is "always toeing that line of flirting, without actually crossing it," meaning that they "might engage with certain people like, comment, follow people that make you uncomfortable" – but "not outright enough for you to call it cheating".

She then moved the attention to when partners keep their options open without technically cheating.

"Let’s say they have an ex that they’re ‘just friends’ with, but they talk all the time," she shared. "This is their way of keeping somebody in their life who clearly has romantic interest in them and it’s like they’re always keeping a backup plan just in case."

The third point she highlighted is when they build emotional intimacy with someone else.

"Are they confiding in someone about things that they should discussing with you?" she asked viewers. "Are they turning to this person for validation, for comfort, for connection, but claiming that it’s nothing? It might not be physical, but it still leaves you feeling like you’re being emotionally replaced? That’s silent cheating."

Being suspicious with their phone is also a tell-tale sign, according to the TikToker – especially if they start turning their screen away when texting.

As for the fifth and final sign, they get defensive when issues are raised.

"Silent cheating is still cheating. If they have to hide it, if they have to deny it, if they gaslight you when you bring it up, it’s a problem. Real love does not make you feel replaceable," the TikToker added.

It didn't take long for hundreds of fellow TikTokers to chime in on the action, with one writing: "For all who haven't realised the basics. Check the phone. You will see who you are really dealing with."

"Privacy screen caught him cheating through his Apple Watch," another shared, as a third chimed in:"Also known as an emotional affair."

