William praises Greg James as he joins him on cycle for Comic Relief

The Prince of Wales surprised BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James on his tandem bike as he cycles across the UK to raise money for Comic Relief.

William joined him just north of Doncaster and they cycled together through the South Yorkshire countryside as James makes his way from Weymouth to Edinburgh over eight days on a 1,000km challenge.

Joining the broadcaster on the fifth day of his challenge, William said: “What you’ve done is set an example about helping out.

“That’s the thing. It’s volunteering some of your time, putting yourself through a bit of pain at the same time, and supporting others. It’s something we do very well in this country, but we don’t really shout about it enough.”

Greg James is completing the challenge for Comic Relief (Jack Margerison/Comic Relief) PA Media - Jack Margerison/Comic Relief

He added: “This challenge helps everyone see that. And it’s an amazing team effort. Huge well done, Greg.”

Earlier this week, the prince sent a letter to James to wish him luck as he embarked on his challenge.