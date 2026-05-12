Trump's health in the spotlight again as he undergoes another health check

President Donald Trump is set to undergo his fourth publicised medical and dental checkup since returning to office this month, described by the White House as an annual physical and routine preventive care.

Mr Trump, who turns 80 next month and holds the distinction of being the oldest person elected US president, will see his doctors at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on 26 May, the White House confirmed in a brief statement on Monday evening.

His health has been a consistent subject of scrutiny, with President Trump himself expressing regret over undergoing heart and abdomen imaging last year, as it prompted public questions about his condition. Despite frequently criticising Joe Biden over age-related health and fitness concerns, President Trump has recently asserted his own good health. Earlier on Monday, he claimed to feel the same as he did 50 years ago. "I feel literally the same," he said at an Oval Office event. "I don’t know why. It’s not because I eat the best foods."

Last week, he joked about his exercise regimen, stating he works out "like about one minute a day, max." Presidents retain significant discretion over the health information they disclose publicly. Following an annual physical exam in April 2025, his doctor declared President Trump "fully fit" to serve as commander-in-chief.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, noted President Trump had lost 20 pounds since a 2020 checkup, which had indicated he was bordering on obesity. Months after the April visit, President Trump underwent a checkup following what the White House described as "mild swelling" in his lower legs. Tests by the White House medical unit diagnosed chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults where blood pools in the veins.

At the time, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also addressed bruising on the back of President Trump's hands, sometimes concealed by makeup. Ms Leavitt attributed this to irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use, which President Trump takes to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

In October, President Trump had a medical exam, termed a "semiannual physical" by the White House, receiving his annual flu shot and a Covid-19 booster vaccine. He later informed The Wall Street Journal that he underwent advanced imaging of his heart and abdomen in October for preventive screening. During his first term, President Trump underwent at least four medical examinations in office, in addition to a stay at Walter Reed after contracting Covid-19 in October 2020.

His forthcoming dental evaluation follows two recent visits to a local dentist near his Florida estate, where he frequently spends weekends. The checkup is scheduled approximately 10 days after President Trump's anticipated return from a Beijing summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.