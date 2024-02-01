Woman seriously injured after being dumped into back of bin lorry

A woman has serious injuries after she was dumped into the back of a bin lorry by accident.

The incident occurred during the lorry's normal route around Manchester, New Hampshire, where the woman is believed to have been inside a bin, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

She was stuck in the rubbish and then dumped into the back of the lorry and the woman managed to survive being compacted four times.

Neighbours have described how they could hear the woman's screams.

"All you heard was screaming," neighbour Amanda Czzowitz told local news out Boston 25. "She was in agony."

A worker luckily noticed the woman on the camera inside the bin lorry and emergency services were called before 1pm local time on Monday.

The woman - who is believed to be around 60 years old - was standing and yelling for help when the firefighters arrived on the scene and a crane was used to lower a stretcher through the roof of the lorry to rescue her.

She was then rushed to hospital where she was treated for her serious injuries and is thought to have suffered from broken bones.

It remains unclear as to why and how she ended up in the bin.

"I have never seen one like this," Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said.

"I can tell you that she was not an unsheltered individual, but as to why she was in there, we don’t know yet," he told Manchester Ink Link.

