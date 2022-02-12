Video

Council releases footage of motorists driving dangerously to get around bin trucks

A council has released footage of reckless motorists mounting curbs and driving dangerously to get around bin trucks.

Footage shows crews working hard to keep the collection vehicles moving as quickly as possible whilst providing their essential service.

But for some impatient motorists though that is not enough - as the footage released by Cornwall Council shows.

In one example, multiple vehicles are seen mounting the pavement and speeding along a grass verge.

The actions of these motorists could have resulted in death or serious injury to these key workers and the members of the public.

council
