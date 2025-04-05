Yoga teacher loses her job after 'telling influencer to not drink water'

A New York fitness influencer was reportedly sacked after telling an influencer she couldn't have a drink of water during a hot yoga class.

On her way home from the class, influencer Roma Abdesselam (@therealsahd) told her 1.8 million viewers that she left in the middle of the class "because of water".

"So I was in the class and I went to go get a sip of my water, I just picked it up from my mat, and the instructor bullies me and calls me out in front of everyone," she explained.

The yoga teacher reportedly told her it wasn't time to drink water, adding: "'You drink water when I want you to drink water.'"

Abdesselam added: "It’s a hot yoga class, of course, I’m going to get water. Is this news to you that I would get water in a f****** hot yoga class?"

The viral clip left people appalled, with one comment reading: "THIS HAPPENED TO ME! In a class in London. It was a ‘Bkiram’ yoga class. I’d never been before. The teacher got my name when I came in. And as soon as I touched my water he shouted at me."

Another quipped: "I’m a yoga teacher, some teachers have this preference, but I am trauma-informed and would never say this lol."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I said hi to my friend in class and the instructor said I’m going to be the big girl on the beach this summer. I also walked out."

@therealsahd I’m about to open up my own studio so I never see that woman again in my life. I never beefed with a yogi like this





The owner of the gym has since issued a video statement addressing the situation, explaining "that does not align in any way with our code of conduct, standards or guidelines".





@bodenyc Hi all, Thank you for all of your feedback and comments. We are taking immediate steps including and addressing this issue with our teachers. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention.





Meanwhile, the alleged yoga instructor at the centre of the incident told The New York Times she has since lost her job and "I thought it was innocently said."

"It was my invitation — not an order, not a royal command," she told the publication. "You are seeing in this new era, young people are having a very hard time to be told what to do."

