Rubi Rose has shared the lengths her biggest fan on Onlyfans will go to get her attention, which includes spending 60k on her and getting her face tattooed on his leg as a "commitment".

Last week, the 26-year-old posted on Twitter/X how she met the man and shared a photo she took with him, during this meeting she also discovered had spent a whopping $62,000 on her Onlyfans page.

Since then, Rose shared a screen recording on Tuesday (December 5), which showed her being bombarded with long text messages from the man who declared his love for her.

"I would do anything for you, I would fly anywhere to be with you," the man wrote in one lengthy text message.

"All I can think of is you, there is not a single other person in the world as perfect as you are. You could be my queen and I be your king, I would give you anything you could ever wish for."

"We can even have a one sided open end relationship where you can do whatever you want as long as I know that at the end of the day you come home to me and are only with me. I promise I will treat you better than anyone Rubi, I love you with all of my heart."





He added: "I have never felt this way about anyone, I want to marry you, I want to have a family with you, I want to only be with you. I would quit everything and give up EVERYTHING just for you.

"I will do anything for you to love me, I will give you everything I have just for the chance that you never leave me. I want you to be with me forever, in my eyes I've never seen or known something that I am so sure will be perfect."

The man also professed "I love you more than Bitcoin. I only love you," and said he would send her 10 Bitcoin to her which he claimed to be worth $400,000.

Other messages include the man getting angry that Rose hadn't replied to him, followed by an apology for his frustration, and he continued to send more money to her - $30,000 since their meeting as he believed they had something "genuine and real".

He then proceeded to send photos of himself getting a tattoo of Rose's face on his leg.

"I have a surprise to show you my commitment I know you will love it. It's almost done, I can't wait to show you. Surprise. What do you think it took almost 3 hours," he wrote.

When Rose shared this to social media, she joked in the caption: "Tat my face on u so i know it’s real."

