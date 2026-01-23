JD Vance defends ICE’s detention of a five-year-old boy

Vice President JD Vance has defended ICE’s detention of a five-year-old boy in Minnesota, igniting fresh controversy amid nationwide backlash over aggressive immigration enforcement.

School officials say the preschooler, Liam Conejo Ramos, was taken by agents with his father near their home after school, a move critics describe as traumatising and unnecessary.

Speaking in Minneapolis, Vance rejected outrage over the incident, arguing the child’s father fled from authorities and that agents had little choice but to keep the boy with them for safety.

“What are they supposed to do?” he asked, saying parenthood shouldn’t grant immunity from law enforcement.

The episode has intensified scrutiny of the Trump administration’s immigration tactics.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.