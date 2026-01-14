Donald Trump had shocking message for father of Renee Good

Donald Trump has issued a shocking message to the father of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month.

In an interview with CBS Evening News, anchor Tony Dokoupil told Trump that Good’s dad was a heartbroken supporter of the president.

Trump responded that he “loves all of our people” and said he believed Good was “a very solid, wonderful person” under “normal circumstances,” but added that “her actions were pretty tough.”

His comments came as his administration has defended the ICE operation and labelled the incident a serious threat, drawing widespread protest and criticism.

