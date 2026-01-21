Billie Eilish has hit out at the Trump administration and ICE during her acceptance speech for the MLK Jr. Beloved Community Award for Environmental Justice.

The singer, who recently pledged to donate $11.5 million to environmental organisations through The Changemaker Program from her sold-out Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, was presented with the award by the King Center on Saturday.

"To be honest, I really don’t feel deserving,” Eilish admitted at the beginning of her speech.

“And it’s very strange to be celebrated for working toward environmental justice at a time where it feels less achievable than ever given the state of our country and the world right now."

Singer Billie Eilish accepts the Environmental Justice Award onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards

"We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people’s access to food and health care becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans."

She continued: "It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities is not a priority for this administration. And it’s really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets.

“But I’m so inspired by all of the stories and the other honorees tonight and everyone in this room, and I’m grateful to everyone and for the huge community of people who are taking action centered on Dr. King’s message.”

After thanking her parents, fans, and those working hard to protect civil rights, she described how “humbled and honored and lucky” she feels, and concluded her speech by acknowledging the importance of using her platform as a global artist.

"All I really have is a platform, and I think it’s my responsibility to use it,” she said. “I feel like I’m just doing what anyone in my position should be doing.”

It's not the first time the Wildflower singer has used an acceptance speech to share a poignant political message.

After winning the 'Music Innovator Award' at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards last year, Eilish told the crowd of world elites in the audience to give away more of their fortunes.

The 24-year-old urged wealthy individuals to use their money “for good things and maybe give it to some people that need it”.

“And, if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away.”

