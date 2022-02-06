Reports have speculated that Boris Johnson's nickname is 'Big Dog'.

The Independent reported that there is even a plan called Operation Save Big Dog to move on from Partygate by firing other officials and celebrating Johnson's achievements to keep him in top position.

But with a number of aides quitting last week and more and more MPs submitting letters of no confidence in the PM, it looks like Big Dog's days may be numbered.

So naturally, we put together a list of fictional dogs who could take over from Johnson if it's not possible to save 'Big Dog':

Scooby-Doo

Clifford the Big Red Dog

The Andrex puppy

Linked with toilet paper, this puppy is used to cleaning up big messes...

Dilyn

The prime minister's dog already lives in Downing Street and has probably witnessed Johnson make some huge decisions, so he's probably pretty prepared for the role.

Pluto

Santa's Little Helper

Snoopy







Brian

From Family Guy

Gromit

Will probably enjoy all the wine and cheese...

Goofy

Lady

As in Lady and the Tramp.

The Tramp

As in Lady and the Tramp.





Muttley

Johnson weirdly brought up Muttley in the latest edition of PMQs to make a jibe about Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner's relationship so at least the dog has already been name-checked in the commons.

The 101 Dalmatians

Between them they must be able to figure it out.

Mr. Peanutbutter

From BoJack Horseman, of course. A pretty charismatic character who ran to be governor of California in the show, he already has some political experience.

Toto

From the Wizard of Oz. Used to some rather odd situations, then.

We think there are some strong candidates here.

