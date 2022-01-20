It was a comment which sparked anger and ridicule from both politicians and members of the public.
Apparently, “nobody said” to Boris Johnson, the prime minister who has set the rules on lockdown and social interactions during the pandemic, that a party he attended in May last year was against the rules.
“I carry full responsibility for what took place, but nobody told me … Nobody said to me, this is an event that is against the rules, that is in breach of what we’re asking everyone else to do, [and] should not go ahead.
“What I remember is going out into that garden for a short time, [for] 25 minutes or so, thanking staff who have worked on Covid and are continuing to work on Covid, and then going back to my office,” Mr Johnson told Sky News’ Beth Rigby on Tuesday.
The comments come as the Tory leader faces ongoing criticism over a number of parties which took place while the country was in lockdown, with several Conservative MPs submitting letters to Sir Graham Brady calling for a vote of no confidence.
If 10 per cent of Tories (54 MPs) write to the chair of the 1922 requesting a vote, then Mr Johnson would have to plead with his party to keep him in office.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
A vote of confidence would mean he would be unable to be challenged like this again for a whole year, while a loss would see a leadership election called.
However, while people eagerly await a possible announcement from Mr Brady – who never provides a running total of how many letters he has received until the threshold is reached – some have noticed that the prime minister’s remarks sound a little familiar.
More specifically, several Twitter users have drawn comparisons between Mr Johnson’s “nobody told me” and a hit track from The Killers, titled “Somebody Told Me”.
Sounds similar enough.
Nobody Told Me, It Was A Party \n\nBoris Johnson x The Killerspic.twitter.com/dgNqFC6JbF— PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE) 1642617953
If I were a musical comedian I\u2019d change the lyrics to The Killers song and get Boris to sing:\n\n\u201cNobody told me it was a party \nWas it a party?\nThat I had in March or May of last year\nIt was confidential but it\u2019s got potential \nOf crashing of crashing me into the ground\u201d— Matt Green (@Matt Green) 1642543931
I'm sure it's already been suggested / thought of, but can @Cassetteboy do a rendition of "Nobody Told Me" by Boris Johnson to the tune of "Somebody Told Me" by The Killers? Ta.— Graham Hughes (@Graham Hughes) 1642584376
When are we getting a \u201cNobody Told Me\u201d Boris Johnson parody of \u201cSomebody Told Me\u201d by The Killers?— Sam Reed (@Sam Reed) 1642583037
Listening to the Killers this morning and all I hear is\u2026 \n\n \u201cNobody told me,\nIt was a party\u2026\u201d\n\n#ResignBorisJohnsonpic.twitter.com/2i6R4HbLDj— Dr Laura I. Doak \ud83d\udcda (@Dr Laura I. Doak \ud83d\udcda) 1642578616
Johnson sings The Killers:\n\n\u201cWell, nobody told me I had some meetings\nWhich looked like a party\nThat we had from 2020 to last year\nIt was confidential, but Dom is the Special\nAdvisor taking me down\u201d\n#nobodytoldme #JohnsonTheLiar— John \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9c (@John \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9c) 1642537009
So, I wrote a song. Well, The Killers wrote a song actually, and I just thought I\u2019d change it up a bit. \n\nNobody Told Me\u2026 (to the tune of, rather obviously, \u2018Somebody Told Me\u2019) pic.twitter.com/EzFqrNIlrG— Ant Moss (@Ant Moss) 1642525105
Boris Johnson to the tune of Somebody Told Me by The Killers: \n\nNobody told me\nThat this was a party \ndidn\u2019t look like a party \nThat I had in December of last year\nIt looked like a work event, was it illegal \nIll-legal Ill-legal around me— Genderless Android \u26b2 Futuristic Mermaid \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@Genderless Android \u26b2 Futuristic Mermaid \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1642559108
To the tune of \u201cSomebody Told Me\u201d by the Killers:\nNobody told me that you had a party \nThat wasn\u2019t a party that I had in May the 20th of last year, it\u2019s not confidential, Cummings is mental, blogging and mogging me down\n(Sorry)https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1483429254658502656\u00a0\u2026— Aidan (@Aidan) 1642523792
Statement from the PM to the Killers Somebody told me\n\nNobody told me that there was a party\nThat looked like a party \nThat I held in February of last year\nNow it\u2019s not confidential, I\u2019m not Governmental \n\n#johnsonOut \n#GullisOut— Not Jonathan Gullis MP Parody\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Not Jonathan Gullis MP Parody\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1642551034
OK I couldn't sleep so I did it.\n\nMashed up a combination.\n\n'N, n nobody told me that it was a party,\nThat looked like a party'\nThat he had on most days in lockdown of last year,\nEmails confidential, but they've got potential,\nOf crushing him into the groundpic.twitter.com/z8yvaddDLt— Augusta Lees (@Augusta Lees) 1642569769
Well somebody told me you had a meeting\nThat looked like a party\nThat you had in March of 2020\nIt was confidential, it\u2019s got potential\n\u2026 bringing, bringing you down\n\u2026 Pace yourself for wine (for wine)\nI said maybe, BOJO, leave (leave)— Rupert Myers (@Rupert Myers) 1642519838
Small child had me up in the early hours. So this is what I did. With apologies to Brandon Flowers et al...pic.twitter.com/XWEnhrI1JH— Prof Charlotte O'Brien (@Prof Charlotte O'Brien) 1642572075
Time for a Boris and Killers mashup – we definitely think that’s got potential…