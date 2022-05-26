Dominic Cummings is at it again, hitting out at his former boss Boris Johnson.

This time, following the publication of the damning Sue Gray report, he has alleged that Johnson "doesn't think he did anything wrong" and in 2020 said: "Everyone better remember I'm the f***ing Fuhrer around here".

It comes after Gray's report said the "senior leadership" in No 10 must ‘bear responsibility" for the culture which led to lockdown rules being broken at a series of events in 2020 and 2021.

But Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: "I understand why people are indignant and why people have been angry at what took place."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





"I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver.



"No matter how bitter and painful that the conclusions of this may be – and they are – and no matter how humbling they are, I have got to keep moving forward and the Government has got to keep moving. And we are."

Meanwhile Cummings has emerged as one of Johnson's most vocal critics in the last year or so, and has slammed his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

indy100 has contacted Downing Street to comment on this story.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

