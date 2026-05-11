Karoline Leavitt slammed for 'flexing' Louis Vuitton gift while Americans struggle

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has sparked controversy after “flexing” designer Mother’s Day gift while average Americans struggle.

On Sunday (10 May), much of the world celebrated Mother’s Day, including Leavitt, who recently gave birth to her daughter Viviana, her second child, alongside her son, Nicholas.

In posts on her Instagram stories, Leavitt, a high-profile figure in Donald Trump ’s administration, posted pictures of herself with her two children, as well as the gift she received.

Leavitt also shared a picture of an orange Louis Vuitton box and held a branded Vuitton gift label which read, “Happy Mother’s Day! Niko & Vivi”.

The post has been slammed by some as tone-deaf, given that many are struggling to pay for everyday items such as gas and groceries due to Trump’s Iran war hiking prices up.

“Nothing says ‘we understand struggling Americans’ quite like flexing Louis Vuitton while people can’t afford groceries and gas,” one person argued.

And, many agreed.

“Sadly, #MAGA doesn’t get it, this Administration mocks you every day! You can’t afford to feed your family, gas is $4.50/gallon everywhere and the Press Secretary is boasting about her new Louis Vuitton gift because this is the #BillionairesFirst Administration,” another argued.

Another suggested: “What they don’t realize is they’re just continuing to fuel the class war which will be their undoing.”

One person claimed: “This is so brain dead. These people wanna be influencers and celebrities so bad. Why not just leave the government the alone and go be famous.”

“These people have no shame!!” said another.

It comes not long after people noticed a $1,375 Hermès baby blanket in a picture she shared of her daughter’s nursery.

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