Liz Truss has 3 word response after pro-Trump speech is gatecrashed by lettuce banner

Liz Truss stormed off stage after her pro-Trump speech was interrupted by the appearance of an 'I crashed the economy' lettuce banner.

The former UK prime minister of 49 days who lost her seat in July's general election was at an event in Suffolk to promote her book, 10 Years to Save The West, published back in April.

Led by Donkeys, an activist group known for pulling off similar stunts has claimed responsibility and posted a clip of the moment the banner was slowly revealed behind the oblivious politician.

The banner includes an image of a lettuce with the words "I crashed the economy" which refers to when there was a comparison made by the Daily Star between Truss’ record short stint at No. 10 Downing Street and the just as short shelf life of the vegetable.

In Truss' final weeks as PM, the tabloid even had a live stream showing a lettuce in a wig and googly ears.

In the clip from the event, Truss can be heard talking about her support for former president Donald Trump and how the average American is "not doing well."

“I think it was Bill Clinton’s adviser who said ‘It’s the economy stupid,’ so I think that he will probably win,” she said as the banner slowly emerged behind her on stage.

And she wasn't exactly happy when she saw the banner, as she said “that’s not funny” and proceeded to abruptly leave the stage.

The clip has gone viral on social media, as people have found the stunt amusing and some expressed this with punny lettuce quips.





































