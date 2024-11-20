Dr Mehmet Oz has been chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

In a statement, Trump announced his choice for the position which requires Senate confirmation.

"America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again," Trump said.

"He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades."

Here's everything you need to know about Dr Oz:

Did Dr Oz study to become a doctor?

The heart surgeon-turned-TV-host graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and at the same time also did his Master of Business Administration from UPenn's Wharton School of Business. New York Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia Campus) is where Oz went on to complete his surgical training in cardiothoracic surgery.

Previous positions the 64-year-old has held include director of the Cardiovascular Institute at New York Presbyterian Hospital and vice-chairman and professor of surgery at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Mehmet Oz speaks as former US President Donald Trump stands behind him during a campaign rally on September 3, 2022. Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

When did Dr Oz begin his career in TV?

Oz started his TV career by appearing as a health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show. He went on to launch his own programme, The Dr. Oz Show, from 2009 until 2022.

Dr Oz's past controversies

Dr Oz previously made statements where he seemingly supported spacing out childhood vaccines and appeared to have a vague stance on whether vaccines cause autism - a theory which has been debunked. Though on his show measles, mumps, and rubella shots were all endorsed by Oz.

Near the beginning of the Covid pandemic, Dr Oz promoted anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment which Trump also described as a "game-changer" despite warnings from medical experts that the drug requires further study.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration later said in June 2020 that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective against the virus and so decided to revoke emergency authorisation for the drugs.

