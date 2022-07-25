Edwina Currie has a cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson and now we've seen everything.

The former Tory MP appeared on Good Morning Britain today to discuss the departing prime minister's latest antics and - in the background - the-cut out of Johnson loomed over her shoulder, terrifyingly.

People on social media noticed it and found it pretty odd:

Currie was on the show discussing whether Johnson hasn't been working since he resigned, after reports emerged about him chilling in Chequers instead of going to a Cobra meeting, messing around on a fighter jet, and throwing grenades while visiting Ukrainian troops.

She said he very much was working and when he wasn't senior civil servants and politicians were around to step up to the plate.

"It's silly season," she said in his defence. "Parliament isn't sitting, no legislation is having to be taken through parliament and so on, I say good luck to Boris".

But former Tory MP Anna Soubry disagreed and called him "lazy" and "incompetent", accusing him of completing a "bucket list".

Now she's someone who definitely doesn't have a cut-out of Johnson in her house.

