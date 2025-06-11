Elon Musk shares his 'regret' for social posts about Trump - is the bromance back?

The mother of all fallouts between US president Donald Trump and billionaire and former unofficial advisor Elon Musk made headlines last week - but have they already kissed and made up?

It looks like Musk wants to, as he's been reflecting on his actions, taking to his platform X to share his "regret" about the posts he made about Trump.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week," Musk wrote on Wednesday, and added that "They went too far."

Has Trump responded to Musk's apology?

At the time of writing, Trump has not responded to Musk's olive branch.

How did we get here?

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

The feud began when former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE ) lead openly slammed Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill", calling the tax and spending plans a "disgusting abomination" that will increase the federal deficit and undermine the work he did at DOGE.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he wrote at the time. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

When asked about their policy disagreement, Trump told reporters, "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore."

The president claimed Musk, CEO of Tesla, "never had a problem" with the bill until it concerned the elimination of electric vehicle subsidies. He added he was "very disappointed in Elon" and said he "helped Elon a lot," then noted how the billionaire "worked hard" and did a "good job."

"And I'll be honest, I think he misses the place," Trump continued. "He's not the first. People leave my administration and they love us. And then, at some point, they miss it so badly. And some of them embrace it and some of them actually become hostile. I don't know what it is. It's sort of Trump derangement syndrome, I guess they call it."

To which Musk denied that he was aware of the details in the bill when it was crafted and wrote on X, "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. Trump is spending the weekend at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

This quickly escalated to the two exchanging insults at one another on their respective platforms (Musk's X, and Trump's Truth Social).

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk posted. "Such ingratitude," he added after he spent around $277 million to elect Trump and Republicans.

Trump then took to Truth Socail to respond, "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" the president wrote.

Next, the commander-in-chief threatened to cancel Musk's federal contracts, where he noted it would be a cost-cutting measure, which resulted in Tesla shares taking a nosedive.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!" Trump wrote.

Going tit for tat, Musk, SpaceX CEO, responded with a threat of his own" @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately." (Although he took this back hours later).

Musk then quote-tweeted a post calling for Trump to be removed and went on to claim Trump’s controversial tariff policy would cause a recession.

Things got personal when Musk decided to "drop the really big bomb" and made unsubstantiated allegations about the Epstein files.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” he wrote.

“This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ because it does not include the policies he wanted,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN on Thursday night, about Musk's comments.

“The president is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again.”

In the days since, Musk appeared to remove some of his most scathing posts from his platform.

Since Musk has publicly apologised, can the two repair their friendship? Only time will tell...

