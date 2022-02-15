Sometimes the world of politics just gets a bit too much, and Eric Trump – son of Donald – appeared to be incredibly emotional in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night.

Mr Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was invited onto the programme to discuss a court filing by US attorney John Durham, who alleged a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign met with the FBI and shared documents relating to the New York company.

“The defendant [Michael Sussmann] provided the FBI General Counsel with purported data and 'white paper’' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russia-based bank.

“[Sussmann] had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive at a US-based Internet company and the Clinton campaign,” the document reads.

CNN reports Sussmann has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to the FBI, with his lawyers declining to comment.

Sounding particularly high-pitched as he shared his thoughts with Hannity, Mr Trump said: “Sean, where are the prosecutors right now? The same prosecutors that go after my father every single day for nothing, right? Just because he’s clearly the frontrunner for 2024.

“Where are those prosecutors?

“Hillary Rodham Clinton is a New York resident, let me just break that down that for you. She lives in Chappaqua, New York and guess where Trump Towers is located? It’s located on 5th Avenue, in New York.”

The businessman went on to question whether the allegations amount to “fraud” and “all sorts of offences”, asking where Letitia James – the New York attorney general – was “in this whole thing”.

As Hannity tried to interject, Mr Trump continued: “Is she just going to ignore this because Hillary happens to be in her political party. Where is the equal justice?”

“We’ll lose the country, Eric,” replied the Fox News presenter, as Mr Trump closed his eyes and appeared to fight back tears following his tangent.

The bizarre interview and Mr Trump’s reaction has since been ridiculed online:





Somehow we’re struggling to feel sympathy for Mr Trump right now…

