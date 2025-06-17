Eric Trump slammed for using offensive slur to describe ICE protestors

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump is facing backlash after using an offensive slur to talk about ICE protestors .

Protests continue to take place across the United States , sparked by a ramping up of raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

The movement originated in the city of Los Angeles, where Trump made the unprecedented decision to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to the area, against the governor of California, Gavin Newsom’s, wishes.

In an interview about the unrest, the President’s son Eric Trump used a highly offensive slur when talking about the protests with right-wing conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

Trump described a group of protestors who had targeted police cars as “mongoloids”.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it is a “dated, now offensive” term that references “a person affected with Down syndrome”.

His use of the politically incorrect word was widely criticised by people on social media.

“What a horrible person,” someone wrote.









One sarcastic person wrote: “You can't get more classy than a Trump.”





