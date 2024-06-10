Esther McVey brutally ridiculed by constituents over election hustings comments

Esther McVey, the Conservative Party candidate for Tatton and Cabinet Office minister dubbed the “minister for common sense”, was met with ridicule from her own constituents at an election hustings on Saturday, when she claimed her party “always gets the country back on its feet”.

The remarks were instantly met with laughter from the audience, while McVey herself had to pause for the crowd to settle before she could continue with her comments.

In her time serving as a minister without portfolio, but with the aforementioned unofficial title of “common sense minister”, McVey has said she will “look carefully” at the use of equality and diversity consultants within government, and announced a ban on rainbow lanyards in the civil service.

Speaking at the Tory Centre for Policy Studies last month, McVey said: “I want a very simply but visible change to occur to the lanyards we use to carry our security passes [which] shouldn’t be a random pick and mix.

“They should be a standard design reflecting that we are all members of the government delivering for the citizens of the UK.

“Working in the civil service is all about leaving your political views at the building entrance. Trying to introduce them by the back door via lanyards should not happen. The focus should be on a happy and inclusive working environment and increased productivity.”

Unsurprisingly, McVey getting upset over lanyards was widely mocked online at the time.

Now, her being laughed at by the very people who she needs to vote for her on 4 July has gone viral online, and led to further ridicule.

It’s just the latest gaffe from the GB News contributor, as she’s previously been forced to confirm Tory ministers do in fact have ‘common sense’ due to her role, and appeared in an embarrassing ‘staycation’ video to promote her podcast, Blue Collar Conversations.

