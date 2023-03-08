Gary Lineker is reportedly set to receive a ‘reminder’ from the BBC after he criticised Home office policy and compared it to Nazi Germany.

The presenter will allegedly be “reminded of his responsibilities on social media” by the broadcaster, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It comes after Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman tweet, which saw her discuss government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

Announcing the new Illegal Migration Bill on Tuesday, Braverman stated that anyone arriving in Britain by crossing the Channel in a small boat – or any other unauthorised means – would no longer be able to claim asylum in the UK.

This toughening of existing rules means instead they would only be eligible for asylum in a “safe” third country, such as Rwanda.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” Lineker wrote, responding to Braverman's video.

After another social media user called him “out of order”, the Match of the Day host replied: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.



“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson was one Tory MP who urged the BBC to take action, writing on Twitter: “This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

“Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps.”

A BBC source later told The Daily Telegraph: “Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media.”

A spokesperson for the corporation added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published. Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”

Braverman then appeared on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, saying she was “disappointed” in Lineker’s comments.



"I think it's unhelpful to compare our measures which are lawful, proportionate and compassionate to 1930s Germany,” she added.

