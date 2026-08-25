Pete Hegseth has been denounced after using an anti- transgender slur as he announced an end to “DEI” in the US military.

Diversity, equity and inclusion practices have been a particular focus of Donald Trump’s administration, with the US president himself even once suggesting that a devastating Washington DC plane crash was due to DEI hiring practices , with no evidence whatsoever.

During a recent visit to a defence industry company, Hegseth declared in his speech an end to “DEI”, using an offensive slur while doing so.

“This is a new department with a new focus on our core mission, where we’re restoring the warrior ethos and that means a focus, an unrelenting, uncompromising focus, on lethality.

“It means no more DEI. It means no more t**nnies, just training.”

The defence secretary’s remarks sparked backlash, particularly given that his troops are currently at war while he spreads hate targeting a group which is a tiny minority.

“Secretary of defense just casually using a slur this country is f**ked man,” someone argued.

Another suggested: “He’s currently losing a war and is out spreading his bigotry and hate instead of doing his actual job.”

Someone else mocked: “He told Grok to put this speech in epic roast mode!”

“This sort of self-congratulatory nonsense was plenty sad even before we fell on our face in Iran,” another argued.

One person pointed out: “Strait [of Hormuz] still closed btw.”

Another said: “They still running this gimmick in 2026 son.”

Someone else pointed out: “The brief pause before and after he lets it rip. So pathetic.”

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