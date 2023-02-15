This the most tense Brexit argument there's been in a long time

A tense argument erupted on TalkTV when Lord Heseltine clashed with Richard Tice and Isabel Oakeshott over Brexit "lies" and they ended up in a bit of a barney.

The Tory Lord appeared on the show to discuss Brexit progress and it got combative when he brandished a copy of the Daily Telegraph and asked the hosts if they had seen a column arguing "Brexit is dead", then deteriorated even more as the debate progressed.

"Those are your most fanatical supporters - how can your greatest supporters allow this sort of adverse propaganda to be published?" he said.

Next he showed them an article claiming the policy has made households £1000 worse off, according to the Bank of England.

He added that Brexit had been going on for "years" without positive results and said voters were sold "a pack of lies".

Oakeshott then said there had been problems because "Remainers such as yourself worked very very hard to thwart Brexit ever happening" meaning they hadn't had time to make it work.

In response, Heseltine laughed incredulously and said they had had six years since the referendum "with your hands on the lever of power", though Tice insisted it had only been a few years since the UK actually left the bloc.

They talked over each other and Heseltine said "you won't let me answer the question because you can't bear the truth."

He said they never listen and just "shout" people down and the conversation went round and round in circles and got more and more aggressive.

"This is a conversation, not a monologue" an annoyed Oakeshott quipped while interviewing Heseltine, accusing him of "lecturing".

"I knew when I came on this programme I would have to behave in a way I deplore and to fight to get a word in edgeways," Heseltine said before Tice brought the conversation to an end.

A very tense conversation indeed.

